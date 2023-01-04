Cedar Rapids police investigating after explosive removed from residential area

Cedar Rapids officials say their investigation continues after an explosive device was found in a residential neighborhood that’s about a mile northeast of downtown Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police say on Tuesday morning, a “concerned citizen” notified police there was “something suspicious” in an alley behind a home that’s near an elementary school. Technicians from the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit determined it was “an improvised explosive device.” The immediate area was cordoned off, the device was safely removed and a statement released by city officials says the device was “mitigated.”