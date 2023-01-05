One killed, one seriously wounded in Davenport shooting

A man was killed and another man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Davenport.

According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responding to a report of gunshots being fired near a pawn shop found two men with gunshot wounds at about 2:20 this morning. Police say a 40-year-old man found at the scene died and the other man, who is 33 years old, was seriously injured.

According to a statement from Davenport Police, “the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

There was a shooting in the same area in May. The Quad City Times reported witnesses told police two men had been shooting at one another and a building was damaged, but no shooting victims were found.