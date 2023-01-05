Sioux City Police warn people to lock cars warming up as thefts increase

Sioux City Police Department spokesman, Jim Clark says that has led to a surge of stolen cars Wednesday. “Yesterday we had six of those that were taken people warming up their cars is leaving them,” Clark says. The unlocked cars were all stolen within a half-hour period.

Sergeant Clark says you need to take steps to lock the car if you are going to start it and then come inside. “So we’re gonna recommend that you either go get a remote start putting your car sir there’s plenty of places around here that do that,” Clark says. “Or at least make an extra set of keys for your car, start up go back in the house, and lock it.”

Clark says there was another car left running that was stolen this morning.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)