Suspect arrested for New Year’s Day robbery of Storm Lake liquor store

An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery at a northwest Iowa liquor store on New Year’s Day.

Storm Lake Police were called to Al’s Liquor in Storm Lake late Sunday evening. An employee told officers a man had entered the business and brandished a firearm, which he held to the employee’s head. The man allegedly moved the employee to the cash register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at two Storm Lake residences, and found several items of interest. The suspect, 24-year-old Eh Lwe of Storm Lake, was located at one of the residences, and arrested on multiple charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)