DCI issues endangered person advisory for Mount Ayr area girl

Authorities are asking Iowans to keep an eye out for a missing girl and two adults.

An endangered person advisory is being issued by the Iowa DCI and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. The blonde-haired blue-eyed girl was reported missing on December 30th from the Mount Ayr area.

Wells was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, though authorities aren’t saying how they may be related to the girl. They may be traveling in a silver 1997 Buick with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

Anyone with information on the girl or the others should contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641-464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.