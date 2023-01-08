UAW members reject contact, strike continues at Burlington CNHI plant

The strike continues at Burlington’s Case IH/New Holland plant.

On Saturday, a majority of union workers at the plant in Burlington and one in Racine, Wisconsin, rejected the latest offer from the company. The proposed contract would have increased wages and lowered health insurance premium hikes, but UAW member Stacey Hathaway says the contract’s mandatory overtime requirements were a sticking point for many.

“They want to be able to put people in there for as many hours as they possibly can, more hours than we used to work, so that’s something that they need to work on,” said Hathaway, who did not disclose how he voted.

The strike started in early May. This is the first time union members voted on a contract offer.

(Reporting by Zachary Oren Smith, Iowa Public Radio)