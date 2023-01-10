Congressman Feenstra slams administration handling of classified documents

Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra is taking the Biden administration to task over how they have investigated cases of classified documents differently in the possession of former president Donald Trump and Biden’s son Hunter.

“They knew about the documents before the election. They raid Mar A Lago before the election, but they didn’t do anything with the Biden (documents) when they knew the information was there until they don’t after the election — and that’s what to me, where’s the fairness where’s the equal treatment under the law,” Feenstra says.

The Republican from Hull says with his party now in control of the House, they will press for answers about how former president Trump was investigated and raided by federal agencies while Republican concerns about hunter Biden were ignored:

“Today we’re creating a policy to create a subcommittee through the judiciary committee to investigate the weaponization of the FBI and the DOJ. This is a big deal we got to get to the bottom of this,” he says. Feenstra joined fellow house GOP members in voting for the family and small business taxpayer protection act which would repeal the IRS enforcement funding in the Democrat Inflation Reduction Act and prevent the Biden administration from hiring more IRS agents.

“You have government overreach here 87,000 new IRS s agents they’re gonna target 90 percent of Americans who make under $400,000. That was our first bill and I’m glad we got it done,” Feenstra says. The bill will likely not make it to the floor in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)