Groups say polls show governor’s top agenda items unpopular

Democrats and progressives say polls show the top agenda items Republican lawmakers plan to pursue in the 2023 legislature are unpopular with Iowans. Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, hosted what he called “The People’s Condition of the State” event at the Capitol this morning.

“Think of where the public opinion is on these issues,” Sinovic said. “Every poll that we’ve seen…We wan fully funded public schools. We want to raise in the minimum wage. A vast majority oppose the voucher scheme that we expect to see.”

Governor Reynolds will deliver the annual “Condition of the State” address tonight at 6 p.m. and she’s likely to use the event to unveil her latest plan to provide state money to parents who send their kids to private schools. Mazie Stilwell of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa said her organization is “on high alert” because she expects the Republican-led legislature to pass new abortion restrictions.

“Abortion, for now, remains safe and legal in Iowa, but it hangs by a thread,” Stilwell said, “even though a growing 61%of Iowans support abortion access.”

Some labor union advocates predict GOP lawmakers to try to pass more restrictions on bargaining rights and pass new limits on benefits. Peter Hird is an officer of the Iowa Federation of Labor A-F-L-C-I-O.

“All employees deserve to have their voice on the job through a union,” said Peter Hird, an officer , “whether they work for a private employer or serve the public.”

Connie Ryan of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa said despite November’s passage of a constitutional amendment on gun rights, polls show Iowans oppose repeal of gun safety laws.

We ask all fair minded Iowans to join with us in this fight for everyday Iowans,” Ryan said.

The Republican Leader in the Iowa House yesterday said more Iowans voted for the gun rights amendment than for any candidate running for statewide office, but he has not indicated what gun-related legislation might be proposed.