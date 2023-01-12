Smith hosts ceremony to mark his start as State Treasurer

State Treasurer Roby Smith recited his oath of office in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

“As your state treasurer, I will advocate for the taxpayer, keep the money safe and stand up to any overreach by the federal government or the IRS,” Smith said. “It is an honor to be your state banker.”

Smith’s term officially began January 1, 2023. “It’s like the movie ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,'” Smith said. “Mr. Smith goes to Des Moines to be your state treasurer.”

Smith defeated Democrat Mike Fitzgerald, the nation’s longest serving state treasurer. “He served the State of Iowa for 40 years and I want to thank him and his staff,” Smith said. “They have been nothing but gracious in the transition and I wanted to thank him now.”

Smith’s margin of victory was about 2.5 points. Smith credits Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for leading him and other statewide GOP candidates to victory.

“Thank you for winning by 19 points,” Smith said and the crowd laughed. “I think that helped everybody, including me.”

Smith, who’s from Davenport, served a dozen years in the Iowa Senate. He’s the first Republican from Scott County to win statewide office in nearly 50 years. Former Scott County Supervisor Roger Jepsen was elected to one term in the U.S. Senate in 1978 and lost his 1984 race for reelection.