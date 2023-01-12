Woodbury County Supervisor’s wife charged with voter fraud

The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud.

Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City lost a Republican primary for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat in June of 2020. In November of 2020, Taylor won back a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. He’d resigned from the board in early 2020 after the county auditor ruled Taylor did not live at the address listed on his voter registration.

Now, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting or having others submit dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms in the 2020 Republican Primary and 2020 General Election. She’s also accused of submitting absentee ballots that contained false information in both of the elections when her husband’s name was on the ballot. Court documents indicate Kim Taylor signed forms without voters’ permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives. She’s charged with 23 counts of fraudulent voting and 26 counts of providing false information when voting or registering to vote. She’s also charged with three counts of voter registration fraud.

Radio Iowa has been unable to reach Jeremy or Kim Taylor for comment.