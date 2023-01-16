Events across the state celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Junior

Among the events underway in Iowa today to honor the birthday and legacy of Martin Luther King, Junior, jazz musicians will be performing a concert late this morning at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.

SCC’s music program coordinator, Daniel Pappas, says the tribute will feature members of the North Carolina-based All-American Jazz Collective. “The way I conceive this performance, it’s sort of as if it was like a church service,” Pappas says. “We’re going to intersperse each piece of music with Martin Luther King’s words.”

Pappas helped found the band when he lived in North Carolina, and other local musicians will be joining in for the show. The music will all be jazz-influenced and will include songs by the likes of Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and McCoy Tyner. Pappas hopes people will come out to enjoy the music — and King’s memory.

“What I want people to walk away with is just a renewed sense of hope and joy,” he says, “and a celebration of the life that’s been lived and the legacy that’s continued.” The concert is at 11 a.m. in the Murray Art Gallery on the SCC campus. It’s free and open to the public.

(By Richard Egger, Tri States Public Radio)