Howard County man charged with murder in killing of New Hampton man

An Elma man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a New Hampton man.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan is accused of killing Jonathan Esparza  on October 20th in Elma. Authorities executed a search warrant at Jordan’s home on November 30th and human remains were found.

The sheriff’s office says Esparza was listed as a missing person and his car was located on November 11th. Jordan is being held in the Howard County Jail on one million dollars bond.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)