Nominations now open for Character Counts awards

Individual Iowans, schools, teachers and organizations that go above and beyond in demonstrating good character traits can now be nominated for statewide recognition.

Megan Wesselink is the communications coordinator for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines which hosts the Iowa Character Awards. “Annually, we recognize Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Good Citizenship,” Wesselink says. “So if you know someone in your life that displays those character traits, we welcome you to head on over to our website, raycenter.drake.edu/iowa-character-awards, and go ahead and nominate them.”

The awards have been an annual staple since 2005 as a way of promoting good character. “We have a lot of different categories that we nominate people in, Citizen Youth, Citizen Adult, Educator, Athletic Team or Organization, School, Student Organization, and Company Organization,” she says, “so anybody that fits those categories is more than welcome to be nominated, and that deadline is May 2nd of 2023.”

The winners will be recognized at the annual Iowa Character Awards banquet set for late July at the Prairie Meadows conference center in Altoona.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)