Big Ten Network feature on Chris Street to air tonight

The Iowa men’s basketball game tonight was postponed, but the premiere of a documentary about a Hawkeye legend will still be shown on the Big Ten Network.

The one-hour documentary chronicles the life of Hawkeye star Chris Street and his death in a car accident 30 years ago. The documentary will now air on the network following tonight’s Ohio State-Nebraska basketball game at approximately 8 o’clock.

The documentary includes how the Iowa team responded with an upset win over Michigan in their first game back on the court after Street’s death. That game from January 31st of 1993 will be replayed on the network following the documentary.