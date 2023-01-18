Governments seek to name Highway 150 after fallen State Trooper

An effort is underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper.

Government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided in Independence, was killed in the line of duty on April 9, 2021 while attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.

Highway 150 begins in Calmar in Winneshiek County and runs south through Vinton in Benton County.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)