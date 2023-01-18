Travel expected to get difficult with heavy snowfall

Lots of snow is expected with this winter storm and that could make driving on the streets and highways difficult this evening.

Iowa State Trooper Paul Gardner says the wind shouldn’t pose the same problems that came with the pre-Christmas blizzard last month.

“Because we were looking at sustained winds of 40 to 50 miles an hour during that time, and that cause some severe visibility issues,” Gardner says. “And with this one, I think they are talking more of a heavier snow. So it is coming at one to two inches an hour — that in itself will cause some visibility problems. So that is why it is definitely important if you are out and about in this and travel is a necessity, please keep your focus on your driving, just slow down, make sure you buckle up.”

If you do have to go out — Trooper Gardner says you should have an emergency kit in your car.”Be prepared just in case you do go into the ditch,” he says.

You can find the latest road information at: 511ia.org

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)