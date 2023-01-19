Attorney General review clears Des Moines officers in fatal shooting

Four police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a central Iowa teenager the day after Christmas.

Des Moines police were called to a southside apartment early on December 26th where a man said his stepson had pulled a gun on him. The 16-year-old, identified only as T.J., refused to comply with officers’ orders to lower the weapon. After five minutes of negotiation, the boy raised the gun at the four officers. He was shot 14 times.

Following a review of all statements and bodycam video, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed. The report says the officers were forced to act to protect themselves and others.