The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern, originally scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. (CT) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Wednesday’s contest was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3) returns to action on Saturday at Ohio State (10-8, 2-5). Tipoff is slated for 1:01 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.