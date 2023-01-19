West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.

Police say Wilson’s body was later found in Waukee, dead from self-inflicted injuries. There have been two other similar incidents in the metro in a month.