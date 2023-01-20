Radio Iowa

Trials set for Fort Dodge couple accused of drowning newborn child

Taylor Blaha, Brandon Thoma. (KFVD photo)

Trial dates are set for the Fort Dodge parents accused in the November drowning of their newborn baby daughter.

Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha’s trial is set to begin on February 28th and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma goes to trial on August 8th. Blaha and Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Blaha told detectives it was the child’s cry that caused her and Thoma to panic in a drug fueled state and to take the baby to a half filled bathtub where it is reported that together they allegedly held her underwater until she died.

Both are being held on a one-million-dollar cash-only bond. Toma does face an additional charge of abuse of a corpse. The search for the baby’s remains does continue and there is a 15-hundred dollar reward for information that leads to the discovery of that child’s body.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)