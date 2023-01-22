Man wanted for Arizona murder arrested in Charles City

An Arizona murder suspect is being held in a northern Iowa jail after his arrest following a brief standoff in Charles City.

Police in Tucson, Arizona issued a warrant last year for

24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, a suspect in a fatal shooting near the University of Arizona campus. A 23-year-old man was killed and another man critically injured in the shooting on April 22nd.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the U.S. Marshals Service tracked the suspect to a home in Charles City and Howard-Brown briefly barricaded himself inside the house Friday morning before being taken into custody.

Howard-Brown is being held as a fugitive in the Floyd County Jail and will be transferred to Tucson to face charges of first degree murder and attempted murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.