Ribbon cut on new indoor sports complex in Sioux Center

Dordt University and Sioux Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the community’s new $8 million inflated sports complex Friday.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director, Debi Durham was on hand — and says one of the country’s hottest new travel trends includes sports, and it includes family. “Tournation, as this name suggests it happens when a family plans a vacation around the child’s sporting events right — how many of us have done that over the years,” Durham says. “After all combining vacation with sports and travel is a great way to make the most of time together with family.”

Durham says the sports tourism industry has been recognized as one of the fastest growing segments within the travel industry by the World Tourism Organization, and she says the state of Iowa has taken notice.

“The famous quote inspired by one little known film shot and Iowa once said ‘If you build it, they will come.’,” She says. “And I have no doubt that not only will the projected 200-thousand annual visitors come, but they will also continue to come back. They’ll stay longer and they will fall in love with all that Sioux Center and the state of Iowa has to offer.”

The American State Bank Sports Complex received a 500-thousand dollar Community Attraction and Tourism grant as part of the funding. The complex includes a regulation practice football field, two ball diamonds, a regulation soccer field, and several smaller recreation soccer fields for year-round use.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)