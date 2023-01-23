Rural Merrill man serving life sentence dies in prison

The Iowa Department of Corrections says a rural Merrill man has died at the Medical and Classification Center after serving a little more than three months of his life prison sentence.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 84-year-old Thomas Knapp had been housed there due to chronic illness, and he died of natural causes.

Knapp had been serving a life sentence for the shooting death of his stepson, 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in May of 2020 Knapp was sentenced last October after being found guilty in September of 2022 of first-degree murder in Juzek’s death and domestic abuse, assault, and willful injury for the assault of his wife Darlene.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)