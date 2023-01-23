Two critically injured in shooting at Des Moines charter school

Three people were wounded in a shooting this afternoon at a charter school in downtown Des Moines.

Des Moines Police spokesperson Paul Parizek says two people are in critical condition, and the third person is listed in serious condition after the shooting at “Starts Right Here.” Sergeant Parizek says a group of suspects in the shooting were taken into custody in a traffic stop about two miles away from the shooting scene.

The charter program that helps at-risk metro Des Moines youth was founded by local rapper Will Holmes and is affiliated with Des Moines Public Schools. Governor Kim Reynolds and Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert are both on the organization’s board.