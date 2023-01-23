Union strikes in Burlington, Cedar Rapids settled

Two long-running strikes at eastern Iowa factories ended over the weekend.

Some 1,100 UAW workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington and Racine, Wisconsin ratified a new contract on Saturday, ending a strike against the ag equipment maker that started last May.

On Sunday, nearly 120 workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids agreed to a new four-year deal with the grain processing plant. Those workers are represented by the Bakery Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 100G, and they’ve been striking since August.

Statements from both groups say the strikes ended with wins on wages and insurance premiums.