Drake opens the second half of the Missouri Valley race at home Tonight against Indiana State. Both teams are 6-4 in the Valley and the Sycamores won the first meeting 75-73 in late November in Terre Haute.

“Very good team and it has been a while since we played them”, said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “On the offensive end they give you all kinds of problems.”

After opening the Valley race 6-0 the Sycamores have lost four straight games.