The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first case of avian influenza in the state in more than one month.

The case is reported at a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County with some 28,000 birds.

The last case of bird flu was reported in an Ida County commercial turkey flock on December 12th. Seven of the 31 outbreaks confirmed since last March have been in Buena Vista County.

Sixteen of the outbreaks have involved commercial turkey operations.