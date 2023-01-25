Cedar Rapids man found guilty in deaths of family

The jury delivered a verdict this morning in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing his parents and sister in June of 2021.

KCRG TV streamed the decision as Judge Lars Anderson read the verdict for all three murder counts. “We the jury find the defendant Alexander Jackson guilty of the offense of murder in the first-degree,” Anderson says. The 22-year-old Jackson watched without emotion as the verdict was read.

Jackson told police that an intruder broke into the family’s home and shot his 61-year-old father Jan, 68-year-old mother Melisa, and 19-year-old sister Sabrina. He said the intruder then shot him in the foot and fled.

Prosecutors argued the evidence at the home and videos from the neighborhood did not back up Jackson’s story. He is facing a mandatory life sentence following his conviction, and Judge Anderson says the sentencing will be in March.

“At this point based upon the verdicts entered, I am setting this matter for a sentencing hearing sentencing will be held on March 3 of this year at 1:30 p.m. Mr. Jackson, I need to advise you, sir, that you have a right to file, both a motion and arrest of judgment and a motion for a new trial,” Anderson says. Jackson has 45 days to file the motions.