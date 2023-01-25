Ft. Dodge St. Edmond student charged after alleged gun threat

A 16-year-old Catholic high school student in Fort Dodge has been charged and turned over to juvenile authorities after police say he threatened to use of a gun at the school.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the student who was attending St. Edmond Catholic High School was quickly detained and following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Saint Edmond School property.

That teen is being held on a felony charge of threat of terrorism and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)