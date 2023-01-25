Tax filing season is here

It’s officially tax season as the Internal Revenue Service has started accepting digital tax returns.

Christopher Miller, the IRS spokesman for Iowa, says most Americans qualify to file their taxes online for free. “Each software provider in the Free File program sets up their own eligibility requirements, so it’s important to check them out,” Miller says. “We have a special tool on the Free File site that will help you decide.”

Miller says electronic filing of your taxes is the safest, easiest, fastest method to use, and it also means a speedier refund check, if you’re due one. Miller says, “You could do your taxes 24/7 in the comfort of your own home, using a smartphone or a tablet, or of course, your computer.” Miller says there’s a wide variety of free e-filing software available online.

“Free File lets anyone who earned $73,000 or less in 2022 use brand-name tax software to file their taxes online for free,” he says. Learn more at IRS.gov. This year’s tax filing deadline is April 18th.