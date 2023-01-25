Washington mayor charged with sex abuse

The Mayor of the southeast Iowa town of Washington is charged with third-degree sex abuse following an investigation by the DCI.

The DCI says a 27-year-old man reported that Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien touched him inappropriately January 8th early in the morning at the bar the mayor owns. Investigators say a review of surveillance video from the bar appears to show that Rosien did kiss the man on the cheek and placed his hand between the man’s legs.

Investigators say the mayor admitted to being in the bar at the time — but neither admitted nor denied the touching — as he was intoxicated and couldn’t recall.

Rosien served on the Washington City Council from 2014-2018 before then becoming mayor