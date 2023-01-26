Iowa’s Clark brings increased exposure to women’s basketball

Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark is not only bringing attention to the Hawkeye program but to women’s basketball in general. The front runner for National Player of the Year is third in scoring in the country and second in assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says Clark is receiving “rock star” status even for road games.

“There are kids from the opposing team that have Caitlin Clark posters and are asking her for autographs”, said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “They are wearing Ohio State or Michigan State things and yet they are fans of Caitlin Clark.”

Iowa is getting regular spots on national television and Bluder says Clark is a big part of that. The 10th ranked Hawkeyes return to action on Saturday by hosting Nebraska. It will be the Hawkeyes’ second appearance on FOX this month.

“To get a game on FOX growing up you never thought that would be possible”, said Iowa guard Kate Martin. “I think it is super cool.”