Relatives say they will not forget slain Cedar Rapids family

Relatives of Alexander Jackson reacted after he was found guilty by a Linn County jury Wednesday of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents and sister.

The jury didn’t believe Jackson’s claim that an intruder killed his dad Jan, mom Melissa, and sister Sabrina. Jackson’s cousin, Danielle Jackson-Parsons, didn’t either and spoke with KCRG TV after the verdict.

”Alex wanted everyone to think that he was a victim in this case and we’re very glad today that that was proven to not be true,” she said. She says the pain of the family’s loss will never go away.

”We just want everyone to know that Jan, Melissa, and Sabrina were incredibly loved, and they have a family who loves them and a family that will keep them in our hearts,” Jackson-Parsons said. Alexander Jackson’s defense attorney, Tyler Johston, tells KCRG TV the defense team believes he didn’t do it, and they plan to appeal.

”Alex is 22 years of age and is going to spend the rest of his life in prison for a crime that he didn’t commit,” Johnston said. “We’re just very sorry for Alex, I feel very bad for him and hopefully we’ll prevail on appeal.” They have 45 days to appeal. Jackson will be sentenced on March 3rd to a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole.