Iowa State names new receivers coach

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has announced the hiring of North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley to the same position for the Cyclones. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will now coach the quarterbacks.

“Noah has been a part of national championship winning programs as both a player and coach,” Campbell said. “He understands what it takes to be successful and has been instrumental in his team’s success. I look forward to Noah being an integral part of our staff.”

Pauley has been on staff at NDSU since 2019, helping lead the Bison to two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and two NCAA Division I FCS national championships.

He coached Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, who was an FCA All-American and three-time all-conference selection at NDSU. Watson led the Bison in receiving three-straight seasons, including a career-best 43 receptions, 801 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.