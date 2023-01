Competency hearing approved for Ft. Dodge woman facing trial in death of baby

A judge has approved a competency hearing for the Fort Dodge mother accused of killing her infant daughter — but denied a request for a new lawyer.

District Court Judge Christopher Polking cited Taylor Blaha’s refusal to meet with her current court-appointed attorney on several occasions and said it was not likely that Blaha would be more cooperative with a new lawyer. One of her arguments and requesting new counsel was that she has a learning disability.

Blaha and the baby’s father Brandon Thoma are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter. ¬†Blaha is scheduled to go to trial on February 28th and Thoma goes to trial on August 8th.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)