Names of 4 family members killed near Wellsburg released

The Iowa State Patrol has released more information on the four family members killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Wellsburg Friday.

The Patrol report says 23-year-old Ervin Borntreger, one-year-old Marlin Brontreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, and four-year-old Emma Borntreger all died in the accident. They are all from Delhi, and the Patrol says they were riding in a van when the driver lost control on a snowy stretch of the highway. The van entered the median and rolled over.

Media reports say the family was traveling to Missouri to visit relatives. Six other adults and three children were injured in the crash. Their conditions are not available.