December first down month in awhile for casino revenue

State Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the amount of revenue generated at the state’s traditional casinos went against the recent trend in December.

“We did see for the first time in quite some time the month of December year over year we had seen a decline in revenue,” Ohorilko says. The gross revenue in December was down by more than five million dollars. “So maybe they’re starting to see some signs of softening with casino revenue here in this state — and so that will be important to kind of watch,” he says.

The drop in the December 2022 revenue comes halfway through this new fiscal year, and Ohorilko says things had been holding pretty steady. “Up until that point, numbers have been strong and we’re actually seeing increases year over year from a record year the year before,” Ohorilko says. Ohorilko says the weather can have a big impact on casinos, especially when there’s poor weather on Fridays and through the weekend.

The Catfish Bend, Isle of Capri Bettendorf, Prairie Meadows, Riverside, and Wild Rose in Clinton each saw small revenue increases in December compared to December of 2021. All of the other casinos saw a drop in gross revenue.