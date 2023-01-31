Latest in farm innovations featured as Iowa Ag Expo opens today

The Iowa Ag Expo opens today in Des Moines for its 103rd year, with a forecast economic impact of $19 million in its three-day run.

Katie Stien, with Catch Des Moines, says there will be more than 700 exhibitors traveling from 26 states and five Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services to farmers from across Iowa and the Midwest. “Those coming in will be able to see the latest innovations in farm and technology,” Stien says. “And also new this year, they are adding some new aspects such as some different educational sessions, Ag Talks, and a Career Exploration event which will be really cool. That’s actually a special event for middle school and high school students.”

Spanning more than seven acres, Stien says the expo is the third-largest indoor ag show in the country, featuring everything from tractors to tech. “You are going to be able to touch and feel and go underneath different pieces of equipment,” Stien says, “but you’ll also be able to see some different innovations that farmers and those in the ag tech space will be able to purchase.”

The event opens at 9 a.m. and will run through Thursday afternoon at the Iowa Events Center. “The event itself brings in a little over 18,000 people, which is a huge economic impact for our community as well as the entire state,” Stien says. “We have so many vendors and attendees driving from all over the Midwest and beyond, which is wonderful, thousands of people spending the night, checking out our restaurants and shopping and things to do.”

For the first time this year, tickets can be purchased in advance, while admission is free for students. To see the full Iowa Ag Expo program and a list of exhibitors, visit iowaagexpo.com.

What was originally called the Iowa Power Farming Show debuted in 1910.