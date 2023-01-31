Man involved in January 6th riot facing charges in Clear Lake

A St. Ansgar man who was convicted in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol is facing new charges of invasion of privacy and interference with official acts after an incident in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake police say 52-year-old Daryl Johnson was arrested on Friday after an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons of a local tanning business. Investigators say they determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent. The police department’s investigation remains open at this time.

Johnson and his 31-year-old son Daniel admitted to entering the Capitol building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail while Daniel Johnson was sentenced to four months.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)