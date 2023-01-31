Senator Grassley reveals more details of hip injury

Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator is now revealing more details about the accident that happened earlier this month that required him to have emergency surgery.

Senator Chuck Grassley, who is 89, says it was his own fault. “I hate to confess to you but I made a stupid maneuver in my kitchen and I broke my hip,” Grassley says. “It’s healing very well. I think I’m doing pretty well.” Grassley’s office announced on January 10th that he’d been injured and the operation was performed the next day. Grassley, one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history, says despite the challenges of the past few weeks, his sterling voting record remains intact.

“I haven’t missed a vote in the new year,” Grassley says. “Thank God we haven’t had a lot of votes and it’s been fairly convenient for me to get around with some help, including a walker.” Grassley has long touted his morning jogs and says he’s planning to return to his running regimen as soon as possible.

“I imagine it’s going to be a couple of months before I get back to doing my two miles six times a week,” Grassley says. “I’m taking a day at a time. That’s why it’s difficult for me to tell you when I will be able to continue my morning run.”

The New Hartford Republican won his re-election bid this past November and is now in his eighth term in the U.S. Senate.