Alzheimer’s care center fined $10,000 after mistaking resident for dead

A central Iowa elder care facility is being fined after a resident endured something reminiscent of a horror story from Edgar Allan Poe.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale is being fined $10,000 by the state after a resident was mistaken for dead.

Reports say the unidentified woman had been in ill health and was found by a staffer early on January 3rd with open eyes and no detectable pulse or breathing.

The woman was placed in a body bag and taken to a funeral home, where she was found, about an hour later, still alive and gasping for air.

She was rushed to the hospital and was eventually returned to the care center, where she died two days later.