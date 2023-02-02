Dyersville nominated for best small town in the Midwest

The northeast Iowa community that’s known for being the home to the “Field of Dreams” is getting some national attention.

Karla Thompson, director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, says the small town is up for some big honors.

“We are in the ten best categories, actually in two different categories, from USA Today,” Thompson says. “So we are spreading the word about voting. We can vote every day for those two topics and one is the Small Community in the Midwest, and Small Community in Culture.”

Dyersville is toward the top of the rankings in both categories. Thompson encourages all Iowans to vote and to vote daily.

“We always think every community is special and near and dear to our hearts,” she says. “We hear other people comment about our community on how great it is, but when national magazines and websites and other people nominate you, then it really kind of sinks in, saying, you know what, we are really special. We do have a lot going on for us.”

The links to vote are below:

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-midwestern-small-town-2023/

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-cultural-scene-2023/

You can vote daily through February 20th. The winning small towns will be announced on 10Best.com on March 3rd.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)