Murder suspect is arrested in Fort Dodge cold case

A suspect is now in custody in a Fort Dodge murder case from more than six years ago.

On Thursday, a Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston.

49-year-old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in December of 2016.

Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge the day after Christmas that year.

Investigators say Johnson was driving with Preston when Johnson displayed his handgun.

He’s accused of then shooting Preston and leaving his body in a field.

Johnson will appear in Webster County District Court today. He faces a mandatory life prison term, if convicted.

Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge