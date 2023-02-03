Seven suspects are now jailed in January slaying in Council Bluffs

Seven people, all from Council Bluffs, are in custody, following an investigation in the January 8th shooting death of a Nebraska man.

Authorities said Thursday they were notified 30-year-old Devin Adkins, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, was apprehended by police in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Dobberstine was found in a Council Bluffs apartment. He died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Earlier this week, police said 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson turned herself-in to authorities, while 19-year-old Trebor Carman, and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson were arrested by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force, at a location in Omaha.

The remaining suspects include Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield; Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson. Each faces felony charges of first degree murder and robbery in the first degree.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)