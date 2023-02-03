Seven suspects are now jailed in January slaying in Council Bluffs

Radio Iowa

Seven people, all from Council Bluffs, are in custody, following an investigation in the January 8th shooting death of a Nebraska man.

Authorities said Thursday they were notified 30-year-old Devin Adkins, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, was apprehended by police in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Dobberstine was found in a Council Bluffs apartment. He died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Earlier this week, police said 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson turned herself-in to authorities, while 19-year-old Trebor Carman, and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson were arrested by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force, at a location in Omaha.

The remaining suspects include Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield; Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson. Each faces felony charges of first degree murder and robbery in the first degree.

