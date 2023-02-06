Judge orders Marengo facility to comply with clean up order

An Iowa District Court judge has granted the state’s motion for a temporary injunction and issued a consent order requiring the cleanup of hazardous waste from the C6-0 facility in Marengo.

C6-0 and its owner Howard Brand agreed to pay $330,000 to a consultant to get rid of the soil and water contamination left from the December explosion and fire at the plant that recycled shingles. The order also requires the company to keep paying until it has reached compliance with state law.

The company has until February 17th to implement a site assessment plan required by the DNR and until March 3rd to submit a remedial action plan. It must also provide the DNR with a list of chemicals present during the explosion, and allow DNR representatives to visit the site.