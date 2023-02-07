Congressman Feenstra hoping to hear about ag issues from the president

Iowa Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, wants President Joe Biden to address ag issues in tonight’s State of the Union address.

“I’m hoping the American President talks about we in the heartland, we’re Americans also that, you know, he can address agriculture that he can address, biofuels and then he can address how we can work together to save our main street businesses and our family farms,” Feenstra says.

He also wants the president to address the economic problems facing the country. “Inflation has really been catastrophic — to not only families but small businesses and agriculture — and I hope he can lay out a plan to how we can start reducing inflation and then also how we can start becoming energy independent by using things like ethanol and biodiesel,” he says.

Feenstra says these things impact everyday Americans and the president needs to address them.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC Webster City)