Fast start boosts Drake at Murray State

Drake raced out to an early 17 point lead and hammered Murray State on the road 92-68 Tuesday night. It was the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs who improve to 11-4 in the Missouri Valley. Drake shot a sizzling 59 percent, including 12-of-21 from three point range.

“The guys were really locked into our prep”, said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “We wanted to come out swinging tonight and I thought they did a great job with that.”

Tucker DeVries tied a career high with 32 points. The victory was the 20th of the season for the Bulldogs. It marks the first time in program history Drake has posted five straight 20 win seasons.