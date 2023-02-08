Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance scam

A Marshalltown man received a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay restitution in a derecho insurance scam.

The Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez gave multiple Marshalltown residents fraudulent insurance documents in September of 2020 and collected premium payments. Following the derecho, he collected deductibles for the fake insurance policies.

Sanchez was given a five-year suspended sentence, civil penalties of more than $4,100, and was ordered to pay $38,000 in restitution.