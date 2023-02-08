No. 11 Iowa State visits West Virginia

Iowa State takes a 7-3 Big 12 record on the road tonight when the 11th ranked Cyclones visit West Virginia. The Mountaineers are 3-7 in the league race but have won three of their last four, including a 32 point win over Oklahoma.

Both teams pride themselves on defense and toughness.

“They are a team that prides themselves on being the aggressor, especially on their court where they overwhelm you”, said Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger. “The areas where we want to be really good that is where they they try to be good in those things as well.”

ISU has lost four straight road games, including three straight in Big 12 play. With a victory, the Cyclones would move into a first place tie with Texas.