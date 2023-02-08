Sioux City man admits to trying to hide casino winnings from state

A Sioux City man has admitted to having someone else try to claim a $2,400 slot machine jackpot he won at the Hard Rock Casino.

Prosecutors say because he owed money to the state, 57-year-old Dajo Granberry convinced another man to sit at the slot machine and claim that he had won the money. Grandberry was arrested November 30th and charged with unlawful betting, fraudulent claim, and solicitation to commit a felony.

In a plea agreement. Granberry pled guilty to both felony criminal charges. He was sentenced to suspended consecutive five-year terms on each count and placed on two years probation that includes substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)